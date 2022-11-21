If you ask Holly Padilla, she “just” runs the ovens to cook turkeys for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
In fact, Padilla, as kitchen manager for meal sponsor Montrose Community Dinners, does all the food and paper goods ordering it takes to feed upwards of 2,000 people a full turkey dinner, manages the kitchen, starts her work at 6 a.m. in the days leading up to the big day, and makes sure the long-established process of preparing the meal goes off without a hitch.
If you ask Community Dinners’ board master of ceremonies Kevin Kuns, that makes Padilla a “rockstar.”
Turns out, it takes dozens of rockstars — a.k.a., your friends and neighbors — to pull off the annual meal.
Volunteers include those who sign up to deliver meals to those who have requested them; those who will work the meal site on Thanksgiving Day; those who clean up and, on Monday, those who stood or sat at individual carving boards to debone the turkeys other volunteers removed from ovens for Padilla to cool. Others unloaded arriving food orders and kept on top of clean-up.
“It’s just to be part of Thanksgiving and giving back to the community,” said resident Anne Janik, who showed up to volunteer Monday with her husband, Gary Shellhorn.
“We’re retired. We’ve got time and not everybody has time,” Shellhorn said, as the two deboned turkeys.
The couple isn’t always in Montrose for Thanksgiving, but because they were this year, they decided to answer an earlier appeal for volunteers.
“When we’re here, it’s kind of nice to be able to do some volunteer work. I could never do it when I was working. It’s kind of nice to be able to,” Janik said.
About a dozen days ago, the Community Dinners board put out a public appeal for additional volunteers. At the time, they were short 165 people, but as of Monday, they were “in good shape,” Kuns said.
“We’re finishing up the turkeys today. By the end of tomorrow, we will have deboned 150 turkeys. Tomorrow (Tuesday), we’ll spend cooking all the dressing, all the dinner rolls, start on the mashed potatoes,” he said. (The turkeys were bought from Walmart at a discount and will be refrigerated, then reheated in the ovens on Thanksgiving.)
Padilla stood at a long row of tables in the corridor of Friendship Hall as electric fans cooled the freshly cooked turkey. Organizers learned from the COVID restrictions, which had limited the past two Thanksgiving dinners to drive-up or delivery only, that some new procedures should stay in place.
“When COVID hit, we had to do something different. That’s where Kevin came in. We mapped out doing it (prep) in the hall,” Padilla said.
They spaced out carving tables and other prep surfaces to keep 6 feet apart, among other precautions.
“I also realized it was so much better out in the hall than 25 people in the kitchen. Kevin is exceptional at managing the people,” she said.
Kuns said the board and volunteers expect to feed at least 2,000, based on where delivery requests already stand. As of Monday, 700 people had signed up to have a meal brought to them mid-morning Thanksgiving.
“We’re easily going to go over 2,000 meals, so we bought extra turkeys,” he said.
The board is accepting requests for meal deliveries until noon Wednesday. Visit montrosecommunitydinners.com or call 970-318-6759 to request delivery.
People can also reserve a meal to pick up from Friendship Hall; the same deadline applies. Those picking up a meal are reminded to park and come inside to do so. There is not a drive-thru option this year. Do not line up in your vehicles outside; that queue is for volunteers who will be driving meals out for delivery.
“We have enough drivers. We’re still in good shape,” Kuns said.
Final set-up work takes place Wednesday.
Kuns is looking forward to welcoming the community back to Friendship Hall for sit-down dining for the first time since 2019.
“It’s the first time we’ve been live in three years, which is awesome. That’s by far my favorite part is seeing everybody in here, the hugs, the camaraderie. This is the first year we can do that without looking through a windshield or a car window,” he said.
“It’s incredible to see,” Padilla said. “We have a very blessed community that will help out with volunteer hours and monetary donations as well.
“It’s an amazing group to be part of.”
The meal is available for free to one and all. In-person dining opens at noon Thanksgiving Day, at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. (Montrose County Fairgrounds) and continues until 3 p.m. Enjoy a full turkey dinner, with either pumpkin or pecan pie.
You do not have to pay for the meal, although donations are welcome throughout the year to offset the costs (this year, about $16,000). Visit montrosecommunitydinners.com for more information.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.