The Bureau of Land Management plans to initiate prescribed burning beginning March 22 or as conditions allow this spring.
The project areas are located on BLM-managed lands in the Uncompahgre Field Office along Government Springs Road south of Montrose and in the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area on Dry Mesa above Escalante Creek near the Montrose, Delta, and Mesa County lines west of Delta.
“These projects are designed to reintroduce fire to a fire-adapted ecosystem with a number of positive outcomes, including reducing hazardous fuels, improving rangeland health for livestock grazing and big game habitat, and providing protection to adjacent private properties, structures, and infrastructure,” said Rusty Stark, BLM fire management specialist.
The treatments will include 200 acres of piñon-juniper woodlands, Gambel oak, and sagebrush along Government Springs Road.
A detailed burn plan outlines the parameters for prescribed burning and contains specific criteria regarding weather conditions and air quality that must be met to ensure control of the burn, as well as minimizing the potential smoke impact to local communities.
The prescribed burns may take multiple days to complete once initiated and will be monitored after completion to ensure public safety. While smoke may be visible in the area at times, most of the smoke will lift and dissipate during the warmest parts of the day. Expect visible smoke in the area for several days after each burn is completed as vegetation in the interior continues to smolder.
The BLM obtained smoke permits from the Colorado State Air Pollution Control Division, which identify atmospheric conditions under which the burns can be implemented. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health.
