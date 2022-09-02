The Bureau of Land Management Southwest District plans to conduct several prescribed burns beginning early September and throughout the fall when conditions allow on public lands managed by the Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Offices.
These burns are part of larger projects on the Southwest District to reduce hazardous fuels; protect wildland-urban interface communities; improve big game habitat, sage grouse habitat, and range conditions; and reintroduce fire to a fire-adapted ecosystem to restore healthy forests and species diversity.
The Uncompahgre Field Office will continue prescribed burning in the Dry Mesa Project Area that will total about 100 acres of sagebrush, dead and down woody debris, pinon, and juniper. This burn area is approximately 18 miles southwest of Delta, CO in Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area.
“The Southwest District has a robust prescribed fire program that seeks to reduce hazardous fuels, improve habitat for wildlife, and protect communities from wildfires. The burns that will be conducted this fall are a part of our efforts to improve ecological conditions and reduce risk to communities throughout the district,” said James Savage, BLM Supervisory Fuels specialist.
While no road closures are expected during the projects, camping near the units is discouraged due to increased traffic and likelihood of smoke in the area, particularly at night.
Multiple days of burning may occur throughout the fall into the winter, as fuel conditions and weather permit. Project areas will be monitored once completed to ensure public safety.
While smoke may be visible in the burn area at times, most of the smoke will lift and dissipate during the warmest parts of the day. Expect visible smoke in the area for several days after each burn is completed as vegetation in the interior continues to smolder.
