The Bureau of Land Management Southwest District plans to conduct several prescribed burns beginning early September and throughout the fall when conditions allow on public lands managed by the Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Offices.

These burns are part of larger projects on the Southwest District to reduce hazardous fuels; protect wildland-urban interface communities; improve big game habitat, sage grouse habitat, and range conditions; and reintroduce fire to a fire-adapted ecosystem to restore healthy forests and species diversity.   



