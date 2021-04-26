Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests fire and fuels crews plan to begin prescribed burning operations in the Sanborn Park area as early as Wednesday, or as conditions allow.
· Located approximately 5 miles northeast of Norwood, near Sanborn Park road (National Forest System Road (NFSR) #530, #515 and #526).
· Approximately 300 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands and protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires.
· Prescribed burn project areas will be patrolled and monitored for several days following ignition.
· Caution is advised as smoke will likely be visible from Norwood, Telluride, Montrose and Ridgway.
· Smoke may impact Sanborn Park area residents.
• Air quality will be closely monitored to mitigate smoke related impacts to communities.
• Smoke sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are urged to stay indoors with windows and doors closed when possible.
• Smoke will be monitored, and the Forest Service will comply with Colorado State air quality regulations.
For information and updates on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information line at 970-874-6602, or visit www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.