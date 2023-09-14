The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to conduct prescribed fire treatments this fall in the Tres Rios and Uncompahgre field offices. Firefighters will reintroduce fire to a fire-adapted ecosystem in a controlled manner to protect Ponderosa pine stands, enhance wildlife habitat, restore healthy forests and species diversity, and maintain a fire-resilient landscape.
 


