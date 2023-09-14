The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to conduct prescribed fire treatments this fall in the Tres Rios and Uncompahgre field offices. Firefighters will reintroduce fire to a fire-adapted ecosystem in a controlled manner to protect Ponderosa pine stands, enhance wildlife habitat, restore healthy forests and species diversity, and maintain a fire-resilient landscape.
The Carpenter Ridge project area is located two miles outside of Paradox Valley, CO, between Q13 and R3 roads (Rim Rocker Trail route). Firefighters plan to burn 200 acres of oak brush and pine tree litter.
“The Carpenter Ridge treatment will help break down forest litter and add nutrients back into the soil so that native plants can flourish and benefit wildlife,” said Fire Management Specialist Cameron Shaughnessy.
The West Dolores Rim project area, locally known as the “East and North Pines,” is located seven miles east of Dove Creek. Firefighters will use hand ignitions and Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) on 1,200 acres of pine needle cast and mountain brush leaf litter.
“Reintroducing low intensity fire on West Dolores Rim will clear brush and needle cast that can prevent new plant growth, as well as decrease the likelihood of a large severe wildfire,” said acting Fire Management Specialist Tyler Corbin.
Prescribed fire mimics natural processes under appropriate weather and vegetative conditions, which improves forage for wildlife, increases plant diversity by creating breaks in the understory where native grasses and forbs can thrive, and effectively reduces hazardous vegetation while enhancing woodland health.
The projects are part of the BLM’s ongoing commitment to protect human health and safety while maintaining or enhancing forest and woodland health and functionality.
The BLM obtained smoke permits from the Colorado State Air Pollution Control Division, which identify atmospheric conditions under which the burns can be implemented. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, visit CO Dept of Public Health & Environment - Wood smoke and health.
More information on Southwest District prescribed fuel treatments at inciweb.wildfire.gov - Southwest District and follow their Facebook - BLM Southwest District or Twitter - @SWD_Fire pages.
