Delta County has recorded six human cases of West Nile virus.
The most recent cases are a woman in her 40s from the Delta area; a woman in her 80s from the North Fork area and a man in his 60s, also from the North Fork area.
Delta County Health reminds people to be vigilant in taking preventive measures against the mosquito-borne virus. Delta County is considered a “hot spot” for West Nile and also, September is historically a high reporting month for human cases.
Prevention includes draining standing water on your property, avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk as those are the times when mosquito activity is high, use DEET, Picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil as bug repellants, and dress in long sleeves and pants if you are outdoors during dawn and dusk. It’s also recommended to keep open windows tightly screened.
Health officials say most people bitten by a West Nile virus-infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness; however, some people may develop symptoms three to15 days after being bit by an infected mosquito.
About 1-in-5 infected individuals will have mild illness with fever, and about 1-in-150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months.
