The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) announced that processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than Feb. 10, and that people can still file their income tax returns right now through all methods with the exception of the state’s Revenue Online platform.

Coloradans will be able to use Revenue Online to file their state income taxes no later than Feb. 22.



