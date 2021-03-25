Procession planned for late West End fire chief

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and area law enforcement, fire and public safety agencies will travel in procession on Friday to escort the cremains of Nucla-Naturita Fire District Chief Chester Riley to the West End in advance of his funeral Saturday.

The procession will depart the MCSO at about 12:30 p.m. Friday and proceed down South Townsend Avenue to the West End. The public is welcome to line the local route to pay respects to Riley.

Riley collapsed and died last weekend while assisting people whose vehicle had rolled down a hill. His funeral services are at 2 p.m. Saturday at Nucla Town Park.

