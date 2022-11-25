Project 7 wins grant funds

Project 7 Water Authority scored another grant to help it add critical infrastructure.
The Colorado River District’s Accelerator Grant program awarded Project 7 $46,600, to be used in developing a competitive federal funding application.
Project 7 provides drinking water for about 60,000 people in the Uncompahgre River Valley and is in the process of developing a backup treatment facility to deliver treated water from Ridgway Reservoir. Currently, Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties’ drinking water comes from a single treatment plant, using water from Blue Mesa Reservoir that is delivered via the Gunnison Tunnel.
The Colorado River District funding will help pay for a feasibility study and a grant application to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for funding to treat hard water with high levels of minerals in Ridgway Reservoir.
This study and application will include the results of a pilot project that tested out different means of softening and filtration so that when the backup plant is built, the water it treats will be of the same quality as the current treatment plant.
Once the study is accepted by BuRec, Project 7’s Regional Water Supply & Resiliency Program is eligible to apply for federal funding through the bureau’s Title XVI Water Reclamation and Reuse grant opportunity.
Earlier this year, Project 7 secured $612,059 from BuRec’s Desalination and Water Purification Research Program, which paid for the pilot project (with a funding match from Project 7).
The push for a second treatment facility is on, because the current, single source puts the region’s drinking water supply at greater risks from wildfire, drought and infrastructure failure. Having a second treatment plant will provide another source of drinking water (from Ridgway Reservoir) and provide a backup option in the event of infrastructure failure at the current plant.
“We’re dealing with the same wildfire, drought and water infrastructure risks that communities across the West face every day,” Project 7 Manager Adam Turner said, in a press release announcing the river district funding. “It’s vital that we proactively prepare for the future, and this project will ensure our future water supply is secure.”
Adding the Ridgway Water Treatment Plant will provide a new, raw water transmission line to take reservoir water to the plant, and a finished water line to distribute the drinking water within the Project 7 service area.
“Once the new water treatment plant comes online in 2026, it will add about 6 million gallons of water per day,” Project 7 Program Manager Rick Huggins said. “That’s a more than 15% increase in the region’s drinking water supply.”
Project 7 is made up of the cities of Montrose and Delta; Town of Olathe; Tri-County Water Conservancy District; Chipeta Water District; Menoken Water District and the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association.
For more information and updates, visit www.project7water.org/watersupply.html
