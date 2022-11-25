Project 7 wins grant funds

One of two basins at the current Project 7 Water Authority treatment plant. Project 7 recently nabbed a grant to help it develop a competitive grant application in support of its second water treatment plant. (Cassie Knust/Montrose Daily Press)

Project 7 Water Authority scored another grant to help it add critical infrastructure.

The Colorado River District’s Accelerator Grant program awarded Project 7 $46,600, to be used in developing a competitive federal funding application.



