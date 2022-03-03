The Little Blue Creek Canyon US 50 (Mile Points 123-127) project will resume with light roadway work with occasional alternating one-way traffic with no nighttime closures through March 31.
Beginning Monday, March 7, road closures associated with construction on the US 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon 4-mile critical safety improvement project between Montrose and Gunnison (mile points 123 -127) will begin with alternating one-way traffic until winter conditions subside. Regularly scheduled road closures are targeted to resume in April, depending on the weather.
“The timing of the project resuming was made with the spring storm cycles and the end of winter conditions,” said Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project. “At this time, the project team is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation and CDOT to determine when the scheduled closures, including nighttime closures, will return.”
Prior to the most impactful road closures resuming, the project team will release information in advance closure dates and the 2022 construction schedule.
