Prospector Gulch section for Continental Divide National Scenic Trail is completed

A trail crew finishes the last section of trail during work on the Prospect Gulch section of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail. (Submitted photo/GMUG)

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District in partnership with the Colorado Trail Foundation, Student Conservation Association, Western Colorado Conservation Corps and Clearway Services announce the completion of the final segment of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail (CDNST).

The 7.3-mile Prospector Gulch section of the CDNST was completed fall 2022 and will officially open this summer.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?