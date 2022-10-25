Protect wildlife by removing tangle hazards

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Becca de Vergie and Lucas Clancy work to remove a cage for a tomato plant from the antlers of a mule deer buck in Durango. (Submitted photo/CPW)

Antlered wildlife across Colorado are on the move during the fall months as they migrate to winter range and seek mating opportunities. During this time of year, deer, elk and moose are increasingly prone to becoming entangled in objects found around homes.

Earlier this month, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers in Durango had to tranquilize a mule deer to safely remove a cage for a tomato plant from its antlers. The cage would swing in front of the buck’s mouth to prevent it from eating.



