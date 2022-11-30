Public comment open on pikeminnow draft recovery plan

Colorado pikeminnow. (Joe Ferreira / USFWS)

Special to the MDP

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has released a draft recovery plan for the Colorado pikeminnow. The USFS invites the public to provide comments for the next 60 days.



