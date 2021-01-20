Public help sought in locating missing Palisade teen

The Mesa County Department of Human Services needs the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile, Mariah Hall, 17.
Mariah was reported missing Jan. 15. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on the front, a hoodie (color unknown), black jeans or leggings and tennis shoes.
She was last seen in the Palisade area and is believed to have received a ride to Horizon Drive.
She is described as white female, 5-foot-3, 150 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.
If found, call 911. To provide tips as to her whereabouts, call non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707 and reference Palisade Police Department case No. 21-72.
