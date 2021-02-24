The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests has made the fiscal years 2021-2023 Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) and Taylor Park Vegetation Management (Taylor Park EA) planned treatments available for public input, occurring March 1 through March 30, 2021.
SBEADMR, a forest wide project and Taylor Park EA, a project located on the Gunnison Ranger District, allow for commercial and non-commercial vegetation treatments.
Both projects respond to forest health concerns and strive to increase the forest’s ability to respond to multiple and interactive stressors including climate change, drought, insect attack and disease. Upcoming treatments include locations on the Paonia, Gunnison, Ouray, Grand Valley and Norwood Ranger Districts.
This year the USFS is trying a new approach to collecting public input. It has created a story map to allow for better viewing of the treatment data and the capability to comment directly on an interactive map displaying the upcoming treatments.
A story map is a web application that integrates maps, legends, text, photos and videos. It also provides functionality, such as pop-ups that helps users explore the content.
Descriptions and maps of the timber sale treatments, as well as a comment form, are available online at https://tinyurl.com/taylorparkcom.
The USFS highly encourages use of the story map to submit input on treatments this year, however, these will also be accepted via email. Include your name and contact information with your comment in case further clarification is needed. Alternatively comments can be submitted to Nicole Hutt with the Subject Header: SBEADMR at nicole.hutt@usda.gov. Names of commenters will be part of the public record. For more information contact Hutt at nicole.hutt@usda.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.