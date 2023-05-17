The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announce the availability of fiscal years 2023-2025 Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) and Taylor Park Vegetation Management (Taylor Park EA) planned treatments for public input May 12 through June 11.
SBEADMR, a forest wide project and Taylor Park EA, a project located on the Gunnison Ranger District, allow for commercial and non-commercial vegetation treatments.
Both projects respond to forest health concerns and strive to increase the forest’s ability to respond to multiple and interactive stressors including climate change, drought, insect attack and disease. Upcoming treatments include locations on the Paonia, Gunnison, Ouray, Grand Valley and Norwood Ranger Districts.
A StoryMap was created to allow for better viewing of the treatment data and the capability to comment directly on an interactive map displaying the upcoming treatments.
A StoryMap is a web application that integrates maps, legends, text, photos and videos. It also provides functionality, such as pop-ups that helps users explore the content.
Using the StoryMap is strongly encouraged, but comments will also be accepted by email. Please include your name and contact information with your comment in case further clarification is needed. Alternatively, comments and questions can be submitted to David Francis with the subject header: SBEADMR at david.francis@usda.gov. Names of commenters will be part of the public record.
