The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests announce the availability of fiscal years 2023-2025 Spruce Beetle Epidemic and Aspen Decline Management Response (SBEADMR) and Taylor Park Vegetation Management (Taylor Park EA) planned treatments for public input May 12 through June 11.

SBEADMR, a forest wide project and Taylor Park EA, a project located on the Gunnison Ranger District, allow for commercial and non-commercial vegetation treatments.



