Public input urged for new wildfire, watershed plan

The South Fork Fire burns near Nucla in June 2021, one of several smaller wildland fires touched off by lightning at the time. Montrose County is now updating its critical community wildfire and watershed protection plan, and is seeking public input. (Courtesy photo/ BLM SW Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit)

As part of efforts to update a 2011 plan against wildfire, Montrose County is seeking public input.

Last year, county commissioners hired SWCA Environmental Consultants to update the Critical Community Wildfire Watershed Protection Plan, or CWP-2 (CWP-squared). The plan identifies wildfire danger around communities, surrounding landscapes and local watersheds, plus makes recommendations for reducing vegetation that can catch fire and for reducing flammability of buildings. The CWP-2 will also make recommendations to improve fire response capabilities.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?