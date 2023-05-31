Public input urged for new wildfire, watershed plan

The South Fork Fire burns near Nucla in June 2021, one of several smaller wildland fires touched off by lightning at the time. Montrose County is now updating its critical community wildfire and watershed protection plan, and is seeking public input. (Courtesy photo/ BLM SW Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit)
As part of efforts to update a 2011 plan against wildfire, Montrose County is seeking public input.
Last year, county commissioners hired SWCA Environmental Consultants to update the Critical Community Wildfire Watershed Protection Plan, or CWP-2 (CWP-squared). The plan identifies wildfire danger around communities, surrounding landscapes and local watersheds, plus makes recommendations for reducing vegetation that can catch fire and for reducing flammability of buildings. The CWP-2 will also make recommendations to improve fire response capabilities.
“This plan helps identify priority areas for fuel reduction areas. It also helps the county be more competitive when applying for grants,” said Montrose County Director of Emergency Management Scott Hawkins, in a news release urging people to fill out a survey attached to the plan online.
The survey asks people to weigh in on how well they think the community is prepared for wildfire; their own home’s risk and the factors that might make it vulnerable; challenges to increasing safety; ranking what mitigation efforts are most important to secure funding for, and also asks safety-related questions related to evacuation planning.
“One of the most important parts of the plan is resident involvement. Public feedback is a very important part of the plan. Please take time to fill out the survey as this helps drive strategies moving forward,” Hawkins said.
Last year, Hawkins told the Daily Press more and more homes are now inside the wildland-urban interface, the area where development intersects with the wild. It is critical that those living in a WUI take steps to mitigate their risks. As well, a community protection plan that better helps the county know where mitigation efforts should be focused will help conserve water, which is critical in the face of ongoing aridification.
Montrose County already follows federal land management agencies’ guidelines for community wildfire protection. The CWP-2 will be even more robust than those plans, with a focus on identifying weaknesses within watersheds (where source water originates) that can be addressed; fire mitigation efforts and prioritization of needs.
The CWP-2 will be a guiding document for fire and emergency managers and public land agencies. Contact Hawkins at shawkins@montrosecounty.net or 970-252-4043 with questions.
