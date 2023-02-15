Public invited to comment on draft rule and DEIS for proposed Colorado gray wolf experimental population designation

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is opening a comment period for the draft rule and DEIS for proposed Colorado gray wolf experimental population designation. (John and Karen Hollingsworth/USFWS)

As the result of a statewide voter-led initiative passed in November 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing a rule to establish an experimental population of gray wolves in Colorado under section 10(j) of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in support of the state of Colorado’s voter-mandated gray wolf reintroduction program.

The proposed rule is now available for public review and is intended to accommodate the state of Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction planned for late 2023.  



