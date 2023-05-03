The USDA Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are seeking public scoping comments and hosting two public meetings on a requested withdrawal of National Forest System lands and Bureau of Land Management lands in Garfield, Gunnison and Pitkin counties.

“This public scoping period is a first step as we begin our analysis of the requested withdrawal under the National Environmental Policy Act,” said Anthony Edwards, Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.



