The public will have an opportunity to receive updates regarding the Montrose Police Department’s new Public Safety Complex at a community meeting planned for Monday, Nov. 2.
The meeting will be held at the Montrose Pavilion Events Center, located at 1800 E. Pavilion Place, from 6 - 8 pm.
Participants can expect an informative update on the progress of the new Montrose Police Department building and its associated construction plans. The Montrose Police Department command staff, other key project staff members and the city’s owners representative Dynamic Program Management, will be attending.
COVID-19 screening procedures will be in place upon entry to the building and all attendees are asked to wear a facial covering once inside.
