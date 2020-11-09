Christmas tree permits for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov beginning Friday, Nov. 13. Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found at www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/gmug.
The Forest Service decided to move permit sales to Recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors, as well as provide an alternative to in person transactions at offices that may remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information before purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
For more information on the GMUG visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/gmug/home.
