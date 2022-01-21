It was just a few days before Christmas and Olathe sweet corn grower John Harold was preparing to see off seasonal workers who’d finished up sorting onions.
The four men — Noe Lopez Moroyoqui, Francisco Javier Quiroz Morales, Juan Cano Leon and Victor Manuel Rodriguez Cano — were going to fly home to Mexico on Christmas Day, with the help of Harold’s unused frequent flyer miles. Moroyoqui was due to meet his 3-month-old daughter for the first time.
But tragedy struck on Dec. 21 as the four made their way back to a worksite from lunch in Delta. Just after dining at a restaurant — where, Harold said, one of the men’s cousins waited on them — their Suburban collided head-on with a dump truck at the base of Brickyard Hill, Colorado 348.
According to the Delta County Independent, which cited the Colorado State Patrol, the Suburban strayed into oncoming traffic in front of the truck.
Moroyoqui, Morales and Leon were killed; Cano was critically injured and remains in intensive care.
The truck’s driver was reported with non-life threatening injuries.
“What happened within seven minutes of that (having lunch), no one seems to know. It’s just absolutely tragic. It’s been a month and I still have a hard time,” Harold said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Harold and others with his company, Tuxedo Corn, have just announced an avenue to help sustain the men’s families, who relied on their wages.
With the Western Colorado Migrant Coalition and Jose Gonzales, they have established a fund at Alpine Bank: the Western Colorado Migrant Coalition Four Family Fund.
“We feel very strongly that now, because of the time involved, that we ought to, as a community, do something about sustaining the families,” Harold said Friday.
All four men were H2-A visa holders.
Moroyoqui had worked for Tuxedo Corn since 2017. He leaves behind his wife, a 4-year-old son and his 3-month-old infant daughter, all of Santa Maria, Sonora, Mexico.
Morales also worked for Tuxedo Corn since 2017. He was supporting his sister and his sons, 9 and 4, who live in Valle de Santiago, Guanajuato.
Leon had worked for Tuxedo Corn since 2007. He leaves his wife, two adult children and a daughter, 14, who also live in Valle de Santiago.
Cano, the sole survivor from the Suburban, first worked for Tuxedo Corn in 2006. He remains hospitalized in intensive care; Harold said Cano might never walk again.
Cano’s wife is at his side, having been granted a humanitarian visa. Their son, 17, and daughters who are 12 and 6, are with family in Guanajuato.
The families need help while insurance claims are sorted, which will take months, since these require a final CSP report, as well as autopsy and toxicology reports.
“We need to do something in the meantime,” said Erik Westesen, also of Tuxedo Corn. “It’s been a really sad month for all of us. We’ve been in touch with the families. We know what they’re going through is really difficult. As heartbreaking as it is for us, we’re trying to keep our focus on the families and taking care of them first.”
Harold said it took a little time to set up an account to benefit the families and Cano — the first order of business was getting Moroyoqui, Morales and Leon repatriated to Mexico so their families could pay respects and say goodbye. This took time and the assistance of the Mexican Consulate. It also took $22,000, which Tuxedo Corn paid, without guarantee that insurance would reimburse.
Additionally, the Hispanic Affairs Project sent money to help Cano’s wife as she stays near his hospital and, Harold said, many other individuals and organizations are reaching out asking how best to help.
“At this time, the only thing we really need are funds to sustain the families until insurance companies make a determination of what they’re going to do. The tragic part of it was this all happened and they all four had tickets to fly home on Christmas Day,” Harold said.
The hope is to send $450 a week to each of the families — half the men’s weekly pay at Tuxedo Corn — to bridge the gap until there is more clarity from insurance, Westesen said. " ... There's still a huge hole in those families and those communities that we can't fill."
Money from a Go Fund Me account Gonzales initially set up is being used, along with a contribution from the migrant coalition, Harold said.
However, the Four Family Fund was established under the migrant coalition, because its nonprofit status makes donations tax-deductible and all proceeds will go to the family. Go Fund Me, Harold noted, takes a cut of what is raised.
Tuxedo Corn is in good contact with the families.
“We are very confident this money is going to the right people. It’s going directly to fill that need,” Westesen said.
“We have noticed that in the farmworker program, there are not any real clear resources in place for how to handle something like this. What’s really wonderful is we’ve seen a lot of people reach out from the community and say ‘How can we help’?” he said.
“It’s tough because there is no clear way to handle such a huge loss of foreign workers and how to get them home to families. But it is great to see people in the community appreciate the work these people do.”
Donations to the Western Colorado Migrant Coalition Four Family Fund may be made at any Alpine Bank branch. Specify the Four Family Fund and the coalition.
So far, there’s been enough money for three weeks and it’s being given to the families, Harold said.
In remembering his workers, he said that since they had finished their work before their visas expired on Jan. 15, he’d suggested they take his flyer miles and use them to fly home for Christmas; their additional luggage could be sent along with the other workers as they returned to Mexico by vehicle.
“It sure was not how I wanted,” Harold said of the tragedy. “I wanted them to go home.”