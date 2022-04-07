Special to the Montrose Daily Press
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, in celebration of its 125th anniversary, has partnered with 18 Colorado-owned beverage companies to produce products that highlight and celebrate Colorado and the outdoors.
Companies include breweries, wineries, distilleries, kombucharies, cideries and coffee shops. San Juan Brew in Montrose and Telluride Brewing Co. in Telluride are among them.
Established in 1897, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has conserved Colorado’s lands, water and wildlife for 125 years. This year’s anniversary gives an opportunity to reflect on the past, present and future of Colorado’s outdoor heritage — and shine a spotlight on how our state government and local communities work together to sustain the Colorado way of life and keep our landscapes healthy and desirable destinations to experience.
CPW on Tap partnerships and events honor Coloradans’ passions for living life outside and using Colorado’s natural resources to create unique byproducts for people to savor.
“One of the reasons we wanted to do this project was to highlight how integral our outdoors are to local small businesses,” said CPW Integrated Parks and Wildlife System Administrator and Advanced Cicerone Devon Adams.
“None of these companies can exist without our beautiful, clean water. CPW’s partnerships with Colorado landowners mirrors the partnerships these small businesses have with those same agricultural producers for grains, hops and fruit.”
Each partner is focusing on a unique aspect of Colorado and its own relationship with parks and wildlife. Participating companies are generously donating money to Colorado Parks and Wildlife from proceeds from the sale of specialty produced products throughout the year. Money generated from CPW on Tap products and events will be used to fund state park improvement projects, wildlife conservation programs and to help expand outdoor educational opportunities.
Partners were selected through an application process and evaluated based on Colorado ownership, Colorado ingredients, location, and, most importantly, an alignment with CPW values and mission. After rating applications, staff selected 18 companies from a pool of 84 applicants.
All public CPW on Tap events will be posted on the CPW on Tap calendar and shared on CPW’s social media channels (@coparkswildlife) and email newsletters. The public is encouraged to share photos and videos on social media using #CPWonTAP.
Along with release parties throughout the year, CPW will also host a CPW Libations Festival on Sept. 10 at Chatfield State Park to showcase the CPW on Tap partners and the unique beverages created to celebrate what makes Colorado so colorful.
For more information, go to Colorado Outdoors Online to read featured stories of CPW’s long history and evolution of wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation.
CPW on Tap Partners:3rd Bird Kombucha, Denver
Axe and the Oak Distillery, Colorado Springs
Broken Compass Brewing Company, Breckenridge
Copper Club Brewing Co., Fruita
Dry Dock Brewing, Aurora
Elevation Beer Co., Poncha Springs
Lost Friend Brewing Company, Colorado Springs
Marble Distilling Co., Carbondale
Boxing Brothers (Monte Cervino), Colorado Springs
Odell Brewing Company, Fort Collins
San Juan Brews, Montrose
Sauvage Spectrum, Palisade
Square Peg Brewerks, Alamosa
Talnua Distillery, Arvada
Telluride Brewing Co, Telluride
Upslope Brewing Company, Boulder
Waldschanke Ciders & Coffee, Denver
Woods Boss Brewing Company, Denver