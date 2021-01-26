In order to continue and expand in-person learning at all schools, Montrose County School District (MCSD) will participate in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) at-home rapid COVID-19 testing program, providing all K-12 school staff rapid COVID test kits through a partnership with BinaxNOW.
The program is designed to make routine COVID testing more accessible. All school staff will have the ability to test for COVID at home, every five days, using a simple, free nasal swab test kit and free telemedicine appointment.
According to a Jan. 6, 2021, CDPHE press release, “Colorado is one of three states with early access to the home-use BinaxNOW program. CDPHE has contracted with a digital health provider, eMed, to provide BinaxNOW home test kits for use via a virtually guided telehealth session. At-home testing reduces the staffing, personal protective equipment (PPE), and reporting burden on school health officials and is more convenient for educators and students.
"Results are available within 15 minutes of collecting a nasal swab sample. . . . Testing will be conducted via a telehealth remote proctor session and the proctor will report the results to local public health and CDPHE.”
A MCSD press release describe the resource as "a valuable tool in continuing in-person instruction through the pandemic, as educators await vaccine dose availability."
Test kits will be mailed directly to MCSD employees' home addresses and should arrive within the next two weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.