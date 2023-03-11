One moment, the dog rested quietly on the floor, giving his chew toy a workout. A few minutes later, though, he pelted hard at a waiting man, administering a powerful bite until a woman tugged at his leash and ordered him off.
Not to worry; it was all planned: The dog is Raico, the K-9 for Delta Police Department. The woman is his handler, Officer Kali Henderson. And the man? That’s Officer Justin Korth, who is now also the department’s certified bite decoy. On a rainy Friday, he demonstrated DPD’s brand-new (and hot-pink) bite suit, with Raico.
Yes, bite decoy is a specialty, one Korth also provides to other regional law enforcement agencies with K-9s certified in apprehension.
“As you can imagine, it’s not a sought-after position,” DPD Chief Luke Fedler said, as Korth and Henderson laughed.
“The goal is to take down, apprehend suspects. The bite suit is a piece of equipment, but he (Raico) can identify suspects without it,” Henderson said.
Raico, in addition to being used as a drug-sniff dog and for searches, is part of the department’s “less-lethal” force options. The No. 1 goal in having a bite-dog is compliance, Korth said.
Liability associated with the dog is similar to that of other less-lethal tools, such as Tasers or bean-bag rounds. The DPD would be able to defend deploying Raico through training records and case specifics.
Henderson said that in her time as Raico’s handler, he has been deployed on a single suspect; in his career as K-9, Raico may have about eight contacts on his record. For most people, however, the sight of the dog in his work mode is enough to gain compliance.
“Lots of times, his presence is enough. Just by him being there, it’s amazing,” Fedler said.
“I feel a lot safer, but the other officers have a blanket of comfort,” added Henderson. “Having him there is another tool we can use, but we don’t have many people fighting with us.”
Fedler noted Raico sees better at night than humans, has better hearing and much better sense of smell, all of which help officers patrolling with him: “You’re bringing all those tools along with you, plus his presence is often a deterrent.”
Raico does have a softer side. When the Belgian Malinois met the Daily Press, he welcomed pats and wanted to play tug-of-war. (He won.) Raico is also the face of the department and is popular with the community as an ambassador at events and in schools.
But when he is deployed, he is instantly “all business,” the officers said.
That was apparent soon after Henderson helped Korth suit up in the massive, puffy pink bite suit.
Henderson placed Raico in her patrol vehicle as Korth positioned himself up the alley behind the police station.
As soon as Henderson opened the back of the unit and gave the command, Raico started running, closing the distance within scarcely more than a few seconds. He clamped on to various parts of the suit — mostly Korth’s arm — as the officer cried out realistically and attempted to move about.
Korth later said moving isn’t so easy: a bite, even through the suit can basically debilitate the arm (and even through the reinforced material, the teeth can leave bruises). Suspects aren’t going to be lifting their arms to fight off the dog; they are likely to comply — and likely to look forward to seeing Henderson corral the K-9 once again.
In addition to steeling his nerves, Korth certified as a bite decoy through a two-day course, during which he learned how to act when the dog engages, as well as what to do when being released from the bite. Korth, when he “catches” the dog, also has to do it the right way, so Raico isn’t injured or have his teeth damaged.
“We’re also taught how to keep that natural instinct and drive throughout the whole bite, how to keep them engaged,” Korth said.
Korth is a known factor to Raico; suspects of course are unlikely to show up wearing a 35-pound reinforced pant-and-shirt combo. When actually on patrol, Raico takes his cues from Henderson, his handler.
“When I go to a call and I get out and am talking to someone, he’s watching my every move. He knows who we’re talking with and dealing with,” she said.
Korth said when Raico is deployed on a call, any other officers with Henderson position themselves behind her for safety reasons.
The suit, ordered about a half-year ago, came in Tuesday, March 8. Fedler got funding for about half of the $1,718 item and budgeted for the rest. Previously, DPD shared a bite suit with the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, but it was difficult to schedule use-time for training. As well, DPD received an old bite suit from Cedaredge Police Department. Fedler said he hopes to obtain another new bite suit.
The suit is fashioned to cover hands and fingers, as well as limbs and soft organs. It not only protects the decoy during K-9 training, but also is designed to feel more real to the dog, as well as to prevent tooth injury.
“Another job of the decoy is to ensure a good bite, a full mouth, that way, he utilizes his full capacity,” Korth said.
Obedience will diminish if a K-9 isn’t kept fresh with tasks demanding it, Henderson said. Part of Raico’s routine recertification as a K-9 entails demonstrating obedience, right along with area and narcotics searches.
“I love it. The suit’s a great asset to the department,” Korth said. “It keeps him sharp and on his skills. We try to work a lot with obedience, just because we don’t want him to be sent, or something, and not be recalled back.”
Raico and other police dogs are set to showcase their skills in the 2023 Police K-9 Challenge, by High Desert Police K-9, set for April 22 in Hotchkiss.