One moment, the dog rested quietly on the floor, giving his chew toy a workout. A few minutes later, though, he pelted hard at a waiting man, administering a powerful bite until a woman tugged at his leash and ordered him off.

Not to worry; it was all planned: The dog is Raico, the K-9 for Delta Police Department. The woman is his handler, Officer Kali Henderson. And the man? That’s Officer Justin Korth, who is now also the department’s certified bite decoy. On a rainy Friday, he demonstrated DPD’s brand-new (and hot-pink) bite suit, with Raico.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Assistant Editor and Senior Writer

