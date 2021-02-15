The Montrose Recreation Center has new hours.
It will be open Monday - Friday from 5:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., as before. On Saturday, the fitness/gym areas are open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. (new); pool and aquatics is open from noon - 4 p.m. (as before).
Sunday’s new hours are noon - 4 p.m.
Some areas of the rec center require or recommend reservations. These can be made one to three days in advance in: fitness classes, lap pool/water fitness classes, open swim and pickleball. To make a reservation, go to https://www.montroserec.com/642/Reservations or call 970-249-7705.
