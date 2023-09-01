After a two-week deep clean, Community Recreation Center is ready to welcome back patrons Tuesday, Sept. 5 — but there will be a big difference. Because the Montrose Recreation District is experiencing a lifeguard shortage, pool hours will be curtailed.
The Rec Center itself will be open from 5:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., however, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the pools will be closed from noon to 4.
Montrose Rec District Executive Director Mari Steinbach hopes that is temporary and said the district is looking forward to sufficient restaffing by October. For now, however, the hours reduction is necessary.
“We look at every hour, which hour has the most and least use and, generally speaking, 12 to 4 has the least,” Steinbach said Friday.
“We don’t have sufficient staffing to staff all the pool hours that we have historically been open to the public for. We need to fill, currently, about 90 hours of shifts per week.”
Many lifeguards at the Rec Center are high school students, who can work after school hours. The MRD hopes to supplement the roster with those who are free to work day hours and need a part-time job, starting at $15 per hour. The MRD is holding a free lifeguard training class Sept. 25 - 27 to prepare interested folks, who then would receive ongoing training if they hired on.
“Hopefully that would give us the staffing coverage we need to fill those shifts,” Steinbach said.
There is no specific reason for the staffing shortfall she can put her finger on; Steinbach said lifeguard recruitment and hiring has historically been cyclical. Governor Jared Polis’ previous budgetary appropriation of $258,000 for a lifeguard-hiring initiative called the Pools Special Initiative helped boost hiring for public facilities across the state, she added.
“We were able to take advantage of that and it substantially helped us,” Steinbach said, adding the initiative also helped the MRD refine its recruitment efforts and pay schedule.
“But the challenge continued. Sometimes we have a lot of applications and sometimes we have none,” she said.
For information about the lifeguard training class Sept. 25 - 27 contact Liz at 970-249-7705. Those hired also receive a Community Recreation Center pass.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
