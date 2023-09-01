Community grateful to be back in the water as Montrose Community Recreation Center aquatics reopen

Jillian Carlson blows water out of her snorkel as she swims in the lap pool at Montrose Community Recreation Center in 2020.

 (File photo/Montrose Daily Press)

After a two-week deep clean, Community Recreation Center is ready to welcome back patrons Tuesday, Sept. 5 — but there will be a big difference. Because the Montrose Recreation District is experiencing a lifeguard shortage, pool hours will be curtailed.

The Rec Center itself will be open from 5:30 a.m. - 8 p.m., however, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, the pools will be closed from noon to 4.



