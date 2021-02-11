The Montrose Recreation District hosts a free COVID-19 test site each Thursday from 10 - 3 p.m., at the MRD Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
You must register at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/selector/?state=CO.
The testing process consists of an oral swab and results are usually ready within three to four days of testing.
To receive results, create an account with MAKO Medical by texting MAKO to 66349 or by going to https://mako.luminate.health.com/common/signup and follow additional instructions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.