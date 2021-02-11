The Montrose Recreation District hosts a free COVID-19 test site each Thursday from 10 - 3 p.m., at the MRD Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.

You must register at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/selector/?state=CO.

The testing process consists of an oral swab and results are usually ready within three to four days of testing.

To receive results, create an account with MAKO Medical by texting MAKO to 66349 or by going to https://mako.luminate.health.com/common/signup and follow additional instructions.

