Backers of the effort to recall Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Friday morning that they did not collect enough signatures to force a special election on whether to boot the Democrat before his first year in office ends.
Friday was the end of a 60-day period during which supporters of the recall needed to collect 631,266 valid signatures — or more than 10,521 a day — to make the special election happen. No campaign has ever collected that many signatures in Colorado.
Karen Kataline, a spokeswoman for the recall effort, said the group collected more than 300,000 signatures, but that number was not independently verifiable.
Dismiss Polis organizers said from the start that completing the task was improbable, but confirmed that they fell short in a news conference at the Colorado Capitol. Kataline, standing in front of plastic boxes filled with signature petitions stacked on the West steps of the statehouse, said that the effort was still historic.
“This huge outpouring of citizen activism is a milestone in Colorado’s proud history of self-government,” Kataline said. “It’s a sad milestone in that the reckless overreach of Gov. Polis and the Democrats in the Colorado legislature has made it necessary. It’s an encouraging milestone in that we the people have spoken with a roar.”
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun.
