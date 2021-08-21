Despite recent and welcome storms, Blue Mesa Reservoir is expected to plunge to about 7,432 feet in elevation by the end of the year, leaving 220,000 acre-feet in the lake — about 27% of full.
The numbers, presented during an Aspinall Unit operations update Thursday, Aug. 19, bring into focus the impact of ongoing drought and the resulting drawdown of Blue Mesa to help keep hydropower operational at Lake Powell.
Water began being released from Blue Mesa and Navajo reservoirs in Colorado, and from Utah’s Flaming Gorge Reservoir earlier this month to satisfy emergency provisions of the Drought Response Operations Agreement, which kicked in due to extreme, persistent dryness throughout the Upper Basin and Lower Basin states that are party to the 1922 Colorado River Compact.
Lake Powell is the primary storage pot for Colorado River water that is allocated to the Upper Basin states of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. Lake Mead stores the allocations for the Lower Basin states of Arizona, California and Nevada.
The Drought Response Operations Agreement, or DROA, contains provisions that call for Blue Mesa, Flaming Gorge and Navajo reservoirs to send water into Powell if levels there drop below 3,525 feet.
The lowest elevation at which power can be generated at Powell is 3,490; 3,525 is a “magic number” of sorts that provides a cushion against the absolute low of 3,490.
That cushion is maintained in part by adjusting the timing of deliveries from Powell to Lake Mead. The second tool for that is supplemental deliveries from Blue Mesa, Flaming Gorge and Navajo, said Katrina Grantz, the Bureau of Reclamation’s assistant regional director for the Upper Colorado River Basin.
This year, BuRec began enhanced modeling to help protect Powell’s elevations. Modeling for January had projected that Powell would dip below 3,525.
Grantz said that in May, the most probable 24-month study that was run put Powell “within inches” of hitting 3,525 and the DROA emergency provisions kicked in to deliver, by the end of the year, an additional 181,000 acre feet into Powell.
Blue Mesa will contribute about 36,000 acre feet of that between August and October, Grantz said. In the same period, Flaming Gorge is to send 125,000 acre feet and, between November and December, Navajo will be sending 20,000 acre feet.
The deliveries are expected to bring Lake Powell’s elevation up by about 3 feet, Grantz said.
In the meantime, the Upper Basin states are working with BuRec to have a formal written plan in place by April 2022, with recovery and accounting steps built in for if — or when — additional DROA releases may be required, Grantz said.
A wetter July has helped, as did a roughly 48-hour period that drenched the area this week, said Cody Moser, a hydrologist with the Colorado River Basin Forecast Center.
But the Gunnison River Basin started off behind, with “very poor soil moisture conditions entering spring runoff,” Moser also said.
Dry, thirsty soils drank up the rain and snow that fell between April and October of 2020 and several precip measuring sites recorded the driest possible ranking.
That October came in at 30% of average for the month, Moser said. “We started off slow and never really got above normal,” Moser said.
The Gunnison River Basin usually sees snowfall accumulations in the first part of April, but that didn’t happen this year. Snowmelt was rapid, with about half having come off at the measured Snotel stations by May, Moser said.
A “very wet” July put the Gunnison Basin above average for the month, Moser also said, taking note of the heavy rains that fell Wednesday and which continued soaking the region through Thursday night.
Between sporadic but heavy storms that moved through Wednesday and Thursday, parts of Montrose recorded anywhere from 1.2 inches to 1.55 inches, while one location near Olathe recorded a 1.83-inch measurement, National Weather Service meteorologist Kris Sanders said Friday, Aug. 20.
The monthly average for Montrose for August is 0.9 inches. “Within two days, we got more than what we normally see in August,” Sanders said.
He also reported that, since Jan. 1, Montrose is sitting at 0.3 inches above normal for the year.
“It’s not going to erase the drought, but it is going to help,” Sanders said.
The recent rains have been helping soil conditions and benefiting river flows, Moser said Thursday, but there were still “very poor soil moisture conditions entering spring runoff,” with April precipitation coming in at near-record lows across the Gunnison Basin.
Runoff between April and July fell within 30% to 60% of average range, BuRec hydrologist Erik Knight said.
The May 1 runoff forecast placed Blue Mesa into the “dry” hydrologic category. The reservoir on Thursday sat at 7,454 feet in elevation and contained 33,385 acre feet — about 40% of full. Because of the drawdown to satisfy DROA provisions, that amount is expected to drop at the end of December to 220,000 acre feet.
As of Thursday, Paonia Reservoir was showing at only 5% full, but other reservoirs in the Aspinall Unit were faring better: Crystal and Morrow Point were each above 90% of full; Ridgway was 82% and Silver Jack and Taylor Park stood at 65% of full.
The Blue Mesa releases for Lake Powell means flows on the Gunnison River will be higher through September than they ordinarily would be. That’s a boon for river-based recreation, but the opposite situation for reservoir-based recreation, since more is coming out of Blue Mesa.
On Sunday, the National Park Service will close Elk Creek marina concession operations, including the store, restaurant, fuel service, boat rentals and slips. Boaters will have to launch from the Lake Fork or Iola boat ramps to avoid congestion and delays at Elk Creek.
The Elk Creek ramp and parts of the reservoir between Turtle Rock and Elk Creek Breakwaters are closing temporarily Monday, Aug. 23, as docks are moved and anchored into deeper water.
The reservoir remains open for recreation, NPS officials stressed.
“We expect flows in the Gunnison River will remain pretty close to the 600 cubic feet per second we’re seeing now for the months of August and September,” Knight said.
Without the releases now underway because of the DROA provisions, river flows would be down to 325 cubic feet per second going into September, he said, acknowledging the concerns about Blue Mesa recreation.
“But without DROA releases, there also would have been increased impacts on the (Gunnison) river, canyon and gorge,” Knight said.
He, too, gave a nod to recent rains. The pounding storms bumped up the flows at the Whitewater gauge from 1,200 cubic feet per second to a projected 1,400 cubic feet per second. For up to a week or more, flows are expected to hold steady at 1,240 cfs, well above the previous projection of 1,050 cfs.
“That is how significantly things can change on the Gunnison River,” Knight said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
