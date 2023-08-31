Friday night’s football game against Fruita Monument will be a head-on collision between two trains running down the same track.
Coming off a one-point loss in the season opener game against Palmer Ridge, the Red Hawks are looking to get into the win column against a tough foe.
Fruita coasted to a 46-20 win over Grand Junction Central last week while Montrose lost 28-27 in a closely contested road game against Palmer Ridge. As added incentive for the Red Hawks, they lost to the Wildcats 30-14 last season.
Fruita and Montrose are run-first teams on offense. The Wildcats lineup in the veer formation, which the Red Hawks occasionally use, while Montrose relies on the Wing-T offense.
Montrose head football coach Brett Mertens said playing Fruita was like playing against a brother due to the familiarity the two teams have with each other.
“For sure that does pose some challenges,” Mertens said. “Because of that familiarity, sometimes you try to do some new things. Sometimes you overthink it too. For us it’s just go out there and play ball.”
After playing running back last season, senior Amari Wilson is now under center at quarterback. Wilson ran for 120 yards against Central, and scored three touchdowns, with one on a play-action pass play.
Wilson will orchestrate the option with running backs Wyatt Sharpe and Andres Palafox, who rushed for 80 and 46 yards, respectively, against Central.
Like Montrose, Fruita pounds the ball on the ground to start the game before occasionally taking a shot downfield on a play-action pass.
“We’ve got to play sound the whole game and disciplined football,” Mertens said. “If you can stop the run, you're going to be in good shape. Once you can do that, then you can worry about other things. But if you don't stop the run, it's going to be a long game.”
Palmer Ridge’s quarterback gave the Montrose defense fits last week by running and passing the ball, which kept the Red Hawks’ offense on the sideline for large chunks of the second half.
“Defensively, I thought we were pretty bad to be honest,” Mertens said of last week. “We need to get better in that area. A point of emphasis this week is playing better defense and stopping people.
“If we can do that, looking at the big picture, I think we could end up having a pretty danged good football team.”
Mertens said the Wildcats vary their defensive front from a three-man line to a four-man line, but the Red Hawks “will be ready for both.”
While it’s somewhat of a cliché to state the game will be decided in the trenches, that adage rings true for Montrose and Fruita. The Wildcats will likely load up the box on defense to stop Montrose’s running game.
Mertens was pleased with the offensive line’s effort against Palmer Ridge. He stated Andreas Distel, Johann Farnese, Kortlan Nelson, Jericho Tosi and Josh Maddox, along with tight ends Cash Vang, Jackson Barnett and Jack Pankey, did a good job of opening running lanes for Jaxson Killen, Elijah Womack, Alonzo Trujillo, and Aiden Grijalva.
“I was pretty proud of our offensive line coming together and playing pretty well,” Mertens said. “I thought our backs ran the ball hard.
“I thought our quarterback, Gage Wareham, played a really good game. He took care of the ball and made some plays with his arms and his legs.”
During the last full measure against Palmer Ridge, Montrose’s miscues on offense, including a penalty and fumble, sealed the loss.
“We kind of let it slip away there at the end and just didn't make the plays that we needed to make,” Mertens said. “Obviously, penalties and turnovers are key, and if we can avoid those things we should be in good shape.”
Whichever team establishes the running game Friday night will likely emerge as the winner.
“Fruita is a top-10 team and it's a rivalry for us,” Mertens said. “They'd beat us pretty good last year. We’ve got to show up and play well. We’ve got to play tough and physical and if we don’t do that we're not going to win.
“It’s going to be a dogfight.”
The kick-off for Friday’s home game against Fruita is slated for 7 p.m.