The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer players continued their winning ways on Saturday as they traveled to Carbondale and bested the Roaring Fork Rams 6-1.
“We played a little more frantic than I would like,” head coach Matt Imus said. “The girls did a great job of settling down In the second half. In the first half we let them take a lot of quality shots where we didn’t get a body in front. Our goalie, Rachel Robuck, stepped up and made three really huge saves that saved goals, otherwise it could have been a much different score at half time.”
The Red Hawks led 2-0, then gave up a goal, and added their third goal with several minutes left before the half time whistle. The Red Hawks played tough defense in the second half and their offense tallied three goals to make the final outcome 6-1.
Imus said the Red Hawks came out in the second half with a lot better energy. “A lot of that is our conditioning and the depth of our whole team. I am fortunate that I can substitute in and out constantly and not lose much at all and can still have a quality team out there and continue the pressure. “
Imus noted the field was super muddy. The temperature was 21 degrees when the team arrived but it was sunny and as the field thawed it got very slick. “We had a lot of shots that the girls slipped and fell as they were taking them.”
The first two goals were scored by Ellie Duncan and Karlee Barch off of a 30 yard free kick. Alicea Vigil scored the Red Hawks third goal.
“In the second half Ellie Duncan had her second goal. Mia Duncan had a goal, it was a header off of a corner kick,” Imus said. “Lucero Mireles-Rodales also had a goal off of a corner, so we actually scored two goals off of corner kicks which is outstanding.”
Imus said the territorial advantage for the Red Hawks was a bit more even than he would have liked, but his team was still in possession more times that the opponents.
The Red Hawks come home on Tuesday, March 21, and host the Delta Panthers. The Panthers defeated Crested Butte 3-0 in their first game of the season, and have a very talented striker who has both speed and quickness.
First kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. The junior varsity team also plays Delta with action starting at 3 p.m.
