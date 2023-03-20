The Montrose Red Hawks girls soccer players continued their winning ways on Saturday as they traveled to Carbondale and bested the Roaring Fork Rams 6-1.

“We played a little more frantic than I would like,” head coach Matt Imus said. “The girls did a great job of settling down In the second half. In the first half we let them take a lot of quality shots where we didn’t get a body in front. Our goalie, Rachel Robuck, stepped up and made three really huge saves that saved goals, otherwise it could have been a much different score at half time.”



