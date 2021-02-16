Red Mountain Pass closed because of hazardous conditions

US 550 Red Mountain Pass will remain closed through Tuesday night. Until further notice, travelers should use the alternate north-south route of Colorado 145, via Telluride.
Adverse weather conditions including high winds, blowing snow, low visibility and high accumulations of snow, have made avalanche mitigation operations impossible to perform.
Crews report more than 18 inches of fallen snow in the past few hours. For safety, maintenance personnel have been forced to vacate the pass. Additionally, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a High Avalanche Warning for the Northern San Juan Mountains.
Southbound traffic, from Ridgway and Montrose, will be stopped just south of Ouray at mile post 92.
Northbound traffic, from Durango, will be stopped just north of Silverton at mile post 71.
There is no estimated time of opening the highway.
Check road conditions and travel alerts at cotrip.org or dial 511.
