Red Mountain Pass closes at 6 p.m. February 22

A bulldozer clears snow at the Blue Point snow slide just north of the Red Mountain Pass summit on Feb. 22, 2022. This triggered slide brought down more than 8 feet of snow at the highway’s centerline, along a 200-foot stretch of roadway. Operations also took place on the Mother Cline and East Riverside slide paths. (Submitted photo/CDOT)
US 550 Red Mountain Pass will close at approximately 6 p.m. tonight, Feb. 22.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is implementing the safety closure due to adverse weather and treacherous road conditions. Forecasts for additional heavy accumulations of snow, high winds, blowing snow, and low visibility will create hazardous travel conditions. There is no estimated time of reopening the pass.
Travelers should be aware that Coal Bank and Molas passes may require safety closures as well, if the conditions deteriorate.
Tuesday morning, and into the afternoon, crews performed avalanche mitigation on the north side of Red Mountain triggering several slide paths from the pass summit to Ouray. CDOT warns the traveling public that additional avalanche mitigation operations are likely for Red Mountain and other passes in southwest Colorado over the next few days. Travelers are urged to visit COtrip.org for road closure information.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued a “High Avalanche Watch” for the entire San Juan Mountains, as well as other mountain ranges across western and central Colorado. Visit CAIC at www.avalanche.state.co.us for more information.
Travel impacts
• Southbound traffic will be stopped just south of Ouray at mile point 92
• Northbound traffic will be stopped just north of Silverton at MP 71
• There is no estimated time of opening the highway
• Travelers should be aware that Coal Bank and Molas passes may require safety closures if needed
• Travelers are advised to use the alternate north-south route of Colorado 145 via Telluride, until further notice
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone