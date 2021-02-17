Red Mountain pass reopened after overnight closure

Red Mountain Pass on U.S. 550 reopened Wednesday afternoon, after having been closed nearly 24 hours due to adverse conditions.
The pass was reopened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Colorado Department of Transportation crews shot down avalanches on eight known slide paths. All of the slides reached the highway, with snow at depths ranging from 3 to 8 feet across the roadway.
The pass had to be closed overnight because the high winds, blowing snow, heavy snowfall and poor visibility made avalanche mitigation impossible at the time. Crews hit the road at 6 a.m. Wednesday, however, and were able to reopen the pass within about 5 hours.
CDOT reminds all motorists to check conditions before heading out by visiting cotrip.org or calling the 511 information line.
Anyone recreating in the backcountry should check current avalanche conditions at the Colorado Avalanche Information Center site, avalanche.state.co.us, and come fully equipped with emergency locator beacons, shovels and other gear. Do not go into the backcountry alone.
As of Tuesday, 10 people had been confirmed killed in avalanches in Colorado and that day, a snowmobiler was reported missing near Ruby Mountain, southeast of Rand, after an avalanche. Search and rescue teams resumed search efforts Wednesday morning.
