Red Mountain reopens after four days of snow-closure

More than a dozen slides were triggered by CDOT crews yesterday on US 550 Red Mountain Pass. The photo shows the East Riverside avalanche path near the highway snow shed south of Ouray. In the distance a blower can be seen clearing snow 18 feet deep on the south side of the shed. (Submitted photo/CDOT)
US 550 Red Mountain Pass between Silverton and Ouray opened at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, after a significant four-day storm impacted travel across the region.
Crews performed avalanche mitigation all day Thursday. Once mitigation efforts were completed, maintenance personnel immediately began snow removal operations that continued through the night and Friday morning.
Red Mountain Pass closed Tuesday night, Feb. 22, when the snowstorm made public travel impossible, with blizzard conditions and zero visibility. As the storm progressed and heavy amounts of snow fell, avalanche danger also became a concern. The storm dropped more than 30 inches on the pass.
The Colorado Department of Transportation worked closely with local avalanche forecasters with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to identify several slide paths that could potentially run onto the highway. More than a dozen paths were triggered by crews yesterday, with two slides dropping snow and debris, 18 feet deep onto the highway.
