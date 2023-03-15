Beginning Friday, April 14, reservations for Red Rock Canyon Wilderness use permits in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will be available online at www.recreation.gov.

As identified as a management strategy in the Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan (WBMP) for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (BLCA) and Curecanti National Recreation Area (CURE), the park will make permits available online to simplify the reservation process for visitors.



