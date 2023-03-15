Beginning Friday, April 14, reservations for Red Rock Canyon Wilderness use permits in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will be available online at www.recreation.gov.
As identified as a management strategy in the Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan (WBMP) for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park (BLCA) and Curecanti National Recreation Area (CURE), the park will make permits available online to simplify the reservation process for visitors.
Recreation.gov is a government service and the travel planning and reservation system for 13 federal agencies, including the National Park Service. Recreation.gov is a valuable tool that helps federal agencies manage and sustain landscapes like Red Rock Canyon Wilderness in a responsible way while providing a streamlined reservation service for the public.
“We are pleased to move Red Rock Canyon Wilderness permits to Recreation.gov to provide easier access to advanced reservations for our visitors and eliminate the time-intensive mail-in permitting processes here at the park,” said Park Superintendent Stuart West.
Wilderness use permits for day and overnight use of Red Rock Canyon will be available for purchase on www.recreation.gov starting April 14. The permit fee will be $10 and permit holder must also pay the park entrance fee of $30 per vehicle or provide a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass number or Annual Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park Pass number at the time of purchase.
To minimize resource impacts and maintain wilderness character, wilderness use permits will be issued for no more than two nights and for up to two groups of up to four people per night: for a maximum total of up to eight people per day/night.
Recreationists are asked to help protect wilderness areas. Please plan to pack in and out all supplies needed for the experience. Be prepared to pack out human waste, toilet paper, hygiene products, and all trash. Human waste disposal bags are highly recommended to transport solid waste.
Please do not tie hammocks, slacklines, tents, or tarps to natural features. All wood or charcoal fires are prohibited. Only containerized fuel and stoves can be used for cooking while in the park wilderness. Pets are prohibited in park wilderness. Users are required to follow park regulations.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone