A Redvale man drowned while kayaking the Dolores River on Wednesday, May 10.
The victim, Richard Zehm, 72, was on the river 6.6 miles south of Bedrock with a friend when they struck a rock and overturned, the Montrose County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s offices announced Friday.
Zehm’s friend survived and flagged down assistance from others kayaking nearby. The other kayakers recovered Zehm and brought him to a boat ramp, where first responders were on-scene. Responders included the sheriff’s office posse and Nucla-Naturita Fire and EMS.
"The rivers are running extremely fast due to the large amount of snowpack in the mountains," said Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard in a news release. "Use caution when recreating on the rivers and streams."
He said Friday the river was rolling pretty high and that is expected to continue as the weather warms and more runoff rushes off the mountains. “We’re asking people to use extreme caution,” Lillard said.
The cause of death appears to have been drowning. The manner of death is under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled.
“It was sad. We would like to send our condolences to the family,” Lillard said.
