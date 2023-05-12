A Redvale man drowned while kayaking the Dolores River on Wednesday, May 10.

The victim, Richard Zehm, 72, was on the river 6.6 miles south of Bedrock with a friend when they struck a rock and overturned, the Montrose County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s offices announced Friday.



