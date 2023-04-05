Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging experienced anglers to mentor beginners and enter its annual Take a Friend Fishing contest for their chance at premium gear.

Montrose residents Jim Welch and Ryan Zuidema were among winners named for the fishing contest in 2022. The other winners were Darren Orr and Debra Mastic of Longmont, and Sadie Swieca and Joe Kubis of Leadville.



