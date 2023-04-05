Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging experienced anglers to mentor beginners and enter its annual Take a Friend Fishing contest for their chance at premium gear.
Montrose residents Jim Welch and Ryan Zuidema were among winners named for the fishing contest in 2022. The other winners were Darren Orr and Debra Mastic of Longmont, and Sadie Swieca and Joe Kubis of Leadville.
The competition entails an experienced angler teaching a beginner or beginners to fish, then the mentor and mentees submit a photograph and brief story about their time on the water. Submissions are judged based on “their ability to inspire,” CPW says.
“Fishing is something a person can enjoy their entire life. When you teach someone how to fish, you can literally change their life forever,” said CPW Angler Outreach Coordinator Andre Egli in a news release.
“We’ve received some truly inspiring stories about fishing in Colorado over the past few years. Co-workers who became great friends, family members who reconnected, veterans who bonded over shared experiences, amazing moments that were made possible by Colorado’s bountiful fishing opportunities. I’m excited to see what kind of photos and stories our anglers will send in this year.”
Winners will be selected in July, October and next February; both mentors and the people they mentor will receive a prize, ranging in retail value from $300 to $900.
Prizes include:
• Cooler package: Soft sided YETI cooler and 60-quart polar cap cooler from Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's - $600
• Full beginner fly fishing set up (rod/reel combo, tippet, leaders, tools, and fly box with 60 files) from Ascent Fly Fishing - $400
• Full beginner spin-casting set up (rod/reel combo, net, and tackle box with over $300 worth of gear and lures) - $400
• Full ice fishing setups including; sled, auger, rods/reels, and pop up shelter - $600
• Premium fly fishing set up: Orvis rods with Ross Reels - $900
• Tenkara rods from Zen Tenkara - $300
• Belly boat with accessories (fins & pump) - $300
• Each winner will also receive a year subscription to Colorado Outdoors Magazine.
How to qualify
• Mentor and mentee must be at least 21
• Mentees must meet one of these criteria:
• Never had a fishing license until 2023
• Only had a fishing license in 2022 (e.g., a second-year angler)
• Not had a fishing license in the past five consecutive years (i.e., since 2018)
• Contest participants must follow all applicable Colorado fishing regulations.
• Mentor must have had a Colorado fishing license before the start of the contest.
Enter:
Visit cpw.state.co.us and click “Things to Do” to select “Take a Friend Hunting or Fishing.”
