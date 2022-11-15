Reeling in the records: Lake City man catches biggest brook trout on the books

Matt Smiley of Lake City poses for a photo with the new state record brook trout he caught Oct. 8. The fish lost some of its color after a long hike down from the mountain lake where it was caught. (Courtesy photo/Matt Smiley)

As Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2022, it may be long remembered as the year of the brook trout.

Only five months after CPW certified a new state record brook trout for the first time in 75 years, the record was again reestablished by Matt Smiley of Lake City.



