The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Kolbe Striping Inc., will begin restriping work on June 7 throughout Southwestern and south-central Colorado, including in Montrose, Mesa, Delta, San Miguel and Gunnison counties.
This project involves striping over existing pavement markings on both asphalt and concrete pavement types; these new white and yellow markings will match existing pavement lines. Work is scheduled to be completed by late-August 2021.
The following highways will be worked upon: US 160, US 491, CO 145, US 550, US 24, 50, US 285, and Colorado 291. These highways run through the following counties: Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, Mineral, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Dolores, San Miguel, Montrose, Chaffee, Park, Mesa, Delta, Gunnison, Saguache, Fremont, and Pueblo.
• Throughout the duration of this project, there will be occasional single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers or portable traffic signals. Arrow boards will display caution symbols and “Highway Painting Next 2 miles” signs.
• Mobile traffic control will be used in work zones with slow moving directional traffic.
• Use caution and slower speeds when traveling through the work zone as there will be wet paint throughout.
• General working hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m.
• Weekend and night work may occur occasionally. These instances will be announced in advance.
For additional information about this project, contact the project team.
• Project hotline: 970-626-7010
• Project email: stripingswco@gmail.com
• Project web page: www.codot.gov/projects/sw-colorado-striping-project
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
• Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
• Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
• Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
• Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
• Be patient!
