The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Kolbe Striping Inc., will begin restriping work on June 7 throughout Southwestern and south-central Colorado, including in Montrose, Mesa, Delta, San Miguel and Gunnison counties.

This project involves striping over existing pavement markings on both asphalt and concrete pavement types; these new white and yellow markings will match existing pavement lines. Work is scheduled to be completed by late-August 2021.

The following highways will be worked upon: US 160, US 491, CO 145, US 550, US 24, 50, US 285, and Colorado 291. These highways run through the following counties: Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, Mineral, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Dolores, San Miguel, Montrose, Chaffee, Park, Mesa, Delta, Gunnison, Saguache, Fremont, and Pueblo. 

• Throughout the duration of this project, there will be occasional single-lane restrictions controlled by flaggers or portable traffic signals. Arrow boards will display caution symbols and “Highway Painting Next 2 miles” signs. 

• Mobile traffic control will be used in work zones with slow moving directional traffic.  

• Use caution and slower speeds when traveling through the work zone as there will be wet paint throughout.  

• General working hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.- 5 p.m. 

• Weekend and night work may occur occasionally. These instances will be announced in advance. 

 For additional information about this project, contact the project team. 

• Project hotline: 970-626-7010 

• Project email: stripingswco@gmail.com

• Project web page: www.codot.gov/projects/sw-colorado-striping-project 

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

• Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits. 

• Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected. 

• Watch for workers. Drive with caution. 

• Don't change lanes unnecessarily. 

• Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones. 

• Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you. 

• Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. 

• Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you. 

• Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so. 

• Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones. 

• Be patient!

