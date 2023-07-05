NATURITA – Originally, the offer to buy West End Elementary School was set at $1.6 million. Then it was adjusted to just under $1 million. Citizens State Bank will buy the old school facilities and land for $500,000. That money will be used to offset construction costs for a new school that voters passed last year.
The school district has successfully applied for a BEST (Building Excellent Schools Today) grant and has pledged $2.45 million for the new school. The West End Pay It Forward Trust donated $50,000. CSB also offered to buy the bond at $950,000. The bank gets the keys to the old school in January.
Pape named enforcement officer
NORWOOD – Sharon Pape has been hired as a code enforcement officer for the Town of Norwood. It is a part-time position, with 24 hours being committed to Pape’s contract.
The new officer will likely enforce current town bylaws about weeds (12 inches) unleashed dogs and yards used for storing junk.
Incumbents, newbies win election in MW
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE – Two newcomers – Tucker Magid and Scott Pearson and two incumbents – Martinique Davis Prohaska and Peter Duprey – were elected in Mountain Village’s town council election, June 27.
Ten candidates ran for the council seats with Pearson getting the most votes, 257. Susan Johnston, town clerk, said there were 983 ballots were sent out with 98 returned as undeliverable. Voter turnout was 44.97%, which was an increase of about 7% from the 2021 election. Duprey, Pearson, Magid cited CEO positions or development experience as qualifiers to run for election. In addition, Pearson was a professional negotiator for presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton.
The new council will be sworn into office July 20.
