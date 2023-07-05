CSB donates to buy school

NATURITA – Originally, the offer to buy West End Elementary School was set at $1.6 million. Then it was adjusted to just under $1 million. Citizens State Bank will buy the old school facilities and land for $500,000. That money will be used to offset construction costs for a new school that voters passed last year.



