Voters to decide tax reallocation
GUNNISON – If voters approve in November, Gunnison will take a major step forward in addressing the affordable housing crush for service industry workers. It is a concern throughout the Western Slope.
Gunnison County commissioners unanimously approved July 12 a ballot initiative to expand the allowed uses of longtime local lodging tax that’s been collected by the Local Marketing District, (LMD). Governor Jared Polis earlier this year signed into law HB 1117 allowing funds to be addressed towards supporting infrastructure and services.
If approved, a four-percent tax will be levied on lodging rentals less than 30 days. The ballot measure allows for up to 90% of LMD taxes to be spent for affordable housing, daycare facilities and other needs. The bill does not raise taxes or create a new tax, but rather allow Gunnison County to redistribute LMD taxes. Up to 40% of the tax may be used for capital improvements, and creation of new affordable housing.
Couple opens Dark Sky Pie
NORWOOD – Dark Sky pie will open Labor Day Weekend as owners Jamie Schultz and Jeffrey Perce take over the same place where Maggie’s and West End Pizza once made pies. At the start, DSP will offer just take pizza only with a dining room opening later.
The owners will use local products in their pizza, like Blue Grouse Bread for croutons and Rocking W for cheese products.
Schultz is a town trustee and has worked on the committee’s effort to ascertain certification from the International Dark Sky Association certification. She grew up in Illinois and didn’t see the Milky Way until her 30s; Perce grew up in Steamboat Springs.
Rescue team busy in Silverton
SILVERTON – The Silverton Medical Rescue Team has been experiencing an increase in distress and rescue calls since the 4th of July holiday. Reports included overdue hikers, a patient who had to be walked out from Ice Lakes trails which entailed five team members. There was a Jeep rollover accident July 8 near Ophir. The occupants were not transported for additional care, but the vehicle was ruined.
The SMRT is looking for volunteers for backcountry skills, EMTs, nurses and doctors who are willing to work in mountain rescue. Info: silvertonmedicalrescue.org.
San Miguel Fair this week
NORWOOD – The annual San Miguel County Fair is ongoing this week, July 16-23, at the San Miguel Fairgrounds. During the week, there will be livestock and junior livestock shows, activities, a barbecue sale, and a dance.
The fair has been held for more than 115 years, according to Regan Snyder, the president of the fair board.
Colorado River claims Moab man
MOAB – A Moab resident, Clay Petty, was swept away in the Colorado River July 10. After days of searching, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office found the 53-year-old’s body about a mile downriver from where Petty was helping a companion who was struggling in the water near the Potash Boat Ramp.
Sources: Moab Sun News, Norwood Post, Telluride Daily Planet, Silverton Standard. Gunnison Country Times