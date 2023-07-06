CPW hosting online hunting, fishing meeting

An online roundtable meeting on July 11 is hunters' and anglers' chance to weigh in on wildlife issues in the state. 

 (Submitted photo/CPW)

Anglers and hunters are invited to attend the upcoming Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region Sportspersons Caucus with Regional Manager Cory Chick and CPW staff to discuss topics of concern within the region.

The meeting will be conducted virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. It will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube channel and Zoom.



