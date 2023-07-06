Anglers and hunters are invited to attend the upcoming Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region Sportspersons Caucus with Regional Manager Cory Chick and CPW staff to discuss topics of concern within the region.
The meeting will be conducted virtually from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. It will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube channel and Zoom.
Mia Anstine and Roger Cesario, representatives of the Southwest Region of CPW to the statewide Sportspersons Roundtable, have highlighted topics to be covered during the meeting and will lead a roundtable discussion of other matters of importance to the sportspersons community.
“We look forward to this discussion with our caucus representatives,” Chick said. “Hunters, anglers and landowners bring a unique perspective on many of the major topics we work on at CPW, and it is important for us to hear and understand what they’re seeing out in the field.”
An update will be provided following the public outreach phase of Big Game Season Structure planning for the 2025-29 hunting seasons.
Also on the agenda is a conversation regarding elk hunting licenses around the Grand Mesa, archery hunting licenses on private land and the impacts to wildlife created by recreation and renewable energy development.
To watch the meeting on Zoom and participate in the live chat to ask questions, register at cpw.info/SWSportspersons. The passcode to join the Zoom is 352854.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone