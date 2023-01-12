Regional switch for emergency notifications; residents urged to sign up for Montrose County Alerts

Heavy equipment works in the area of Simms Mesa on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fire prompted evacuation orders, which can now be more efficiently issued and carried out with the new Montrose County Alerts emergency notification system. (Courtesy photo/Mark Rackay)

Heads up, Montrose County: There’s a new emergency notification system you must sign up for to continue receiving public safety alerts.

Montrose and other counties in the 7th Judicial District have switched to Genasys Emergency Management and the new alerts system here is called Montrose County Alerts. The contract with the previous alert service provider, which provided the CodeRed alert service, ended Jan. 9, Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins said.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

