Regional switch for emergency notifications; residents urged to sign up for Montrose County Alerts

Heavy equipment works in the area of Simms Mesa on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The fire prompted evacuation orders, which can now be more efficiently issued and carried out with the new Montrose County Alerts emergency notification system. (Courtesy photo/Mark Rackay)
Heads up, Montrose County: There’s a new emergency notification system you must sign up for to continue receiving public safety alerts.
Montrose and other counties in the 7th Judicial District have switched to Genasys Emergency Management and the new alerts system here is called Montrose County Alerts. The contract with the previous alert service provider, which provided the CodeRed alert service, ended Jan. 9, Montrose County Emergency Manager Scott Hawkins said.
“We looked at other options. We wanted to see what else was out there,” he said.
The Genasys system is used regionally, in Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, San Miguel and Ouray counties, as well as Montrose County. The region put out a request for proposals and selected Genasys from nine respondents.
“It’s a pretty robust system. They use GIS mapping. When you enter an address, we can actually see where people are registered on the map. That helps us in an evacuation and things like that,” Hawkins said.
Although it’s optional to include your address when you register, the information helps first responders when there is an emergency, because they can more quickly tell where people are when warnings or evacuations are needed.
Hawkins looked no further than last year’s Simms Mesa Fire, which burned a home, killed a cat, and threatened multiple other properties on the Ouray/Montrose county lines.
An entire subdivision had to be evacuated as the fire encroached on it. Hawkins said emergency responders had to contact the county GIS department, get the addresses and upload them into the system in order to facilitate delivering the evacuation orders.
Although CodeRed was a good platform, Genasys has advantages, he said. The new system has a dedicated app, multiple bilingual resources, the previously mentioned GIS capabilities, and is also more cost-effective.
Hawkins said CodeRed charged by the minute, once the counties had exceeded their allotted amounts. Genasys is more like an unlimited data plan, similar to a cell phone plan, as Hawkins explained it. That’s easier on emergency departments, which now have more freedom to use the alert system without having to worry about hitting limits and the cost thereafter.
“I think it’s going to be better for notification,” Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
The alert system comes in handy when such incidents as major road closures, missing persons, evacuations — even domestic water-boil orders — crop up.
Genasys will be used throughout the county as Montrose County Alerts. The system can target notifications to specific areas of the county, as appropriate. Those who live near borders with other counties are encouraged to sign up for the alert system in that county, as well.
Emergency providers strongly recommend signing up for the alerts before an emergency happens. The free registration can be completed at https://montrose.genasys.com/portal/en, or by texting “montrosecounty” to 65513.
Sign up with a cell phone number or email address to avoid conflicts with 911 landline data. Again, people are urged to include their addresses so that they can be sure of getting the correct notifications.
Residents, property owners and business owners who were previously registered with CodeRed need to sign up for the new system.
To learn more about the Montrose County Alerts notification system, review a list of frequently asked questions and sign up, visit the Montrose County Alerts website at https://montrosecountysheriffsoffice.com/montrose-alerts/. For additional questions or assistance in registration, call the Montrose County Emergency Management at 970-252-4043.
County Emergency Notification System Links for other West All-Hazard Region counties are below:
“This new emergency alert system is easy to use—from a dedicated app to the ability to add multiple addresses to bilingual resources—this system is designed to deliver fast, accurate public safety alerts for our community,” Hawkins said, in a news release.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
