Project 7 Water Authority will present at this week’s Forum, which begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Project 7 provides clean, safe drinking water to the City of Montrose, City of Delta, Town of Olathe, Tri-County Water Conservancy District, Menoken Water District, Chipeta Water District, and Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association. Today, all the drinking water supplied by Project 7 comes from one treatment plant and one source: the Gunnison River, conveyed through the Gunnison Tunnel.
Although this single source has efficiently served the community well for the past 40 years, it does make the regional drinking water system susceptible to a growing list of threats. Wildfire or infrastructure failures could threaten the valley's drinking water.
Project 7 Water Authority believes the solution is to develop a new drinking water source that reduces the risk of water supply interruptions for over 50,000 people served by Project 7 and member entities across the region.
The Regional Water Supply Program will add a second water source, treatment, and distribution to serve all Project 7 members. It will build a more secure and reliable system that is resilient to wildfire, drought, and transmission interruptions in the Gunnison Tunnel.
Join Forum on Wednesday, from 8 - 9 a.m. to hear Project 7 Water Authority Manger Adam Turner discuss the Regional Water Supply Program's timeline, plan, cost and funding.
The Forum meets in Colorado Mesa University's Cascade Hall on the corner of South Third St. and Cascade Ave., Montrose. The program is free.
The Montrose Forum is a guest of Colorado Mesa University's Montrose Campus. The Forum will follow any rules or guidelines issued by CMU for students, staff, and guest of its facilities regarding COVID protocols.
