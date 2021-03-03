Colorado Humanities and the Regional Economic Development Institute at Colorado State University offer a series of free, online conversations about the challenges and opportunities facing rural Colorado.
“Loving Our Land,” the second event in the series, will focus on natural resource assets, water headlands, and conservation efforts.
Join featured panelists from 6 — 8 p.m. March 23: Sonja Chavez from the Upper Gunnison River Water Conservancy District, Heather Knight from the Center for Collaborative Conservation, Wade Shelton from the Trust for Public Lands, and Mike Lester from the Colorado State Forest Service.
Moderated by Dawn Thilmany, Ph.D., this community conversation will share the successes and challenges of Colorado’s programs to protect our natural resources. In short presentations, panelists will talk about how their organizations invest in the water, lands, and forests of the state and will lead a conversation about key trends they believe will guide policy and programs in the Colorado natural resource sector. After the panelists present, the conversation opens to questions and comments from our live audience.
To learn more or register, visit coloradohumanities.org.
The first panel in this series explored the public health crisis and shifting demographics in rural Colorado with Stephan Weiler, Ph.D., Elizabeth Garner, Kat Papenbrock, Michael Seman, Ph.D., and Greg Thomason discussing the challenges in economic innovation faced by rural Coloradans during the COVID era. Moderated by Thilmany, this community conversation recording is available to view on Colorado Humanities’ YouTube and Facebook accounts.
To learn more, visit coloradohumanities.org or call 303-894-7951.
