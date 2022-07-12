Community leaders from across Western Colorado will gather on July 14 and 15 in Durango at Fort Lewis College to participate in Club 20’s Summer Policy Committee Meetings. During these meetings, Club 20 members and guests will discuss many of the critical issues impacting our region.
“We are fortunate to have experts available in each of our policy areas who can guide our committees through discussions to help develop actionable solutions,” said Club 20 Executive Director, Christian Reece. “For nearly 70 years, Club 20 has elevated the voice of western Colorado through the work of our policy committees.”
The meetings are free and open to the public with a small lunch fee of $5. All participants are requested to register for planning purposes at www.club20.org . Interested participants can also join via zoom by registering for virtual participation.
Thursday, July 14
Fort Lewis College-Student Union, Colorado Room 1000 Rim Drive, Durango
Federal Updates 8:30 — 9 a.m.
Transportation 9 — 11:15 a.m.
Tourism & Outdoor Recreation 11:15 — 12:30 p.m.
Lunch 12:30 — 1 p.m.
Some of the topics to be discussed during this two-day event include an update from the Colorado Tourism Office, an education policy roundtable with Colorado Association of School Boards, broadband equity and access with the NTIA, an update on CDOT’s 10-year plan, update on Intermountain Health & SCL Health merger, and more! All agendas can be found on our website.
The media is welcome to attend any part of these meetings and Club 20 leaders will be available for interviews during the lunch break.
For more information or to register, visit www.club20.org or call 970-242-3264.
