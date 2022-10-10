Are you representing yourself in court? Have questions about evictions, family law, sealing a case, small claims, or other legal matters? Need a little help navigating court processes without an attorney?

With recognition that a growing number of Coloradans each year represent themselves in legal matters, the Colorado Judicial Department is providing free legal assistance in nine locations around the state throughout October, including the local 7th Judicial District.



