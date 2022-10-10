Are you representing yourself in court? Have questions about evictions, family law, sealing a case, small claims, or other legal matters? Need a little help navigating court processes without an attorney?
With recognition that a growing number of Coloradans each year represent themselves in legal matters, the Colorado Judicial Department is providing free legal assistance in nine locations around the state throughout October, including the local 7th Judicial District.
The department doesn’t want going to court without an attorney to be an intimidating or overwhelming experience, and it doesn’t have to be if you are prepared.
The Colorado Judicial Department is committed to providing self-represented litigants the information and education they need to be prepared to appear before a judge. Legal Resource Days provides that assistance. Volunteer lawyers and others will offer free informational and educational sessions for the 7th Judicial District on Oct. 27 and 28 (in-person). Virtual and in-person attorney clinics will be available throughout the entire week of Oct. 24.
Registration is required and will close on Oct. 17.For more information, call 970-252-4312.
Times and types of sessions vary by location. Spanish interpreters will be available, and all sessions are free.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone