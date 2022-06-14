Registration is soon due for the Telluride Foundation’s 13th annual Rundola footrace. Early bird prices are available at www.runreg.com/rundola through Thursday, June 16, at 11:59 p.m.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on July 4, the Rundola is an uphill foot race open to anyone who wants to celebrate the holiday with a physical challenge. Starting from the base of the gondola in Telluride and finishing at the top of the ridge that parallels the gondola, runners gain 1,810 feet of elevation any way they can — run, hike or crawl.
Runners start at the base of the gondola on the Town of Telluride side and finish at the top of the ridge, between the top of Lift 7 and the Nature Center. Runners can choose their own route up the mountain — they can take the 4,600 foot Telluride Trail with an average grade of 13% or bushwhack straight up the mountain for an even steeper climb.
Early registration is $30 for timed categories. The entry fee has not increased in 13 years and includes a race shirt (adults), breakfast at Oak, and a chance to win great prizes. Registration prices rise to $40 on June 17. An onsite fee of $5 is added to the registration fee starting July 3.
Categories are by sex and age. Top three finishers in each timed category will receive medals, and the winner of each category will receive a prize from Telluride Sports and a YETI water bottle. The fastest overall man and fastest overall woman will win two new YETI Coolers and a gift certificate to the National, a Telluride restaurant. Visit https://www.runreg.com/rundola for info and to register.
An awards ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Oak Restaurant next to the gondola station in Telluride. All registered participants receive a meal during the awards ceremony.
The Rundola is organized and hosted by the Telluride Foundation. Event sponsors include YETI Coolers, Telluride Sports, the National, Telluride Eco Cleaners, Payroc, ParkMobile, Telluride Bottle Works, Telluride Properties, Telluride Express, Lumiere Telluride, the Bentley Family, Dominion Payroll, Telluride Center for Dentistry, and Alpine Bank. The US Forest Service, Telluride Ski & Golf, and Mountain Village are event supporters.
